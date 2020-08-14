20-yr-old woman poses as Delhi cop, issues fake challans for violating COVID norms, caught

A 20-year-old woman was caught red-handed from Delhi's Tilak Nagar for impersonating as an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police and issuing fake challans for Covid-19-related violations.

A case was filed against the woman identified as Tamanna Jahan, who was caught in action by a policeman while donning a police uniform and asking for fine from the public for not wearing masks and violating social distance norms. A fake challan book, amount of Rs 800 and police uniform were recovered from her possession

DCP West Delhi tweeted, "FAKE LADY ASI ISSUING COVID CHALLANS NABBED Tamanna Jahan couldn't outsmart HC Satish & CT Ashok/PS Tilak Nagar while issuing challans for COVID violations to the unsuspecting violators as ASI in fake uniform. Booked accordingly."

'Did this due to weak financial condition': Woman caught red-handed

Head Constable Sumer Singh, who was patrolling in the area at the time of the incident, noticed the woman in a police uniform standing near a Mohalla Clinic in Tilak Nagar and issuing challans to people who were without a mask.

Singh immediately called another policeman, Ashok, who then came in plain clothes. Ashok, on purpose, went in front of the woman without a mask. Tamanna Jahan then stopped Ashok and asked him to pay the fine.

A senior police official reportedly said, "When the constable asked her where she was posted, the accused told him that she was posted at Tilak Nagar police station. When the constable asked her for her identify card, she panicked and could not produce any document."

The information was then passed on to Tilak Nagar police personnel, who then reached the spot, recorded constable Ashok's statement and arrested the woman, the officer said.

When interrogated, the woman confessed that due to her weak financial condition, she posed as a police officer to get some money from the public. She also admitted that she got married against the will of her parents and did not have any source of income. She was also preparing for civil services exams and said to the police that she appeared in the exam earlier but could not clear it.