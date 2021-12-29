At least 20 foreign passengers have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, sources said on Wednesday.

Of the 20 infected, seven came from Paris; five each from London and Frankfurt; and one each from the UAE and Kuwait. The nationality of the last person was yet to be ascertained

Airport authorities are on high alert as most of the infected passengers, who are currently in isolation, came from high-risk countries. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

Meanwhile, the health department has started mock drills at oxygen plants installed in hospitals across Karnataka.

Of the 226 oxygen units in the state, 192 oxygen plants are functioning and have 199 metric tonne oxygen production capacity.

The dry run has been conducted to ensure the preparedness in case of third wave and identify any technical or other snags in the oxygen plants.

The state government has also initiated a door-to-door campaign to identify people with symptoms of breathlessness and high fever and get them tested for Covid-19. The drive will be conducted till January 15.

The health department officials would identify persons with severe acute respiratory infections and influenza-like illness symptoms.