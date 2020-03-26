Everyone is self quarantined and making sure they are up to something. Some are making videos, while some are busy watching films. A few actors are busy teaching us how to wash our hands, some are sweeping and cleaning utensils. Each and every actor is keeping themselves busy by taking up a challenge or throwing a challenge to their fans. Keeping up with the trend the ever-active Shilpa has a task for all her fans.
And no it's not a workout video that you have to share. Netizens have to document thoughts thanking the universe for all the wonderful things that have happened or happening in their lives.
Shilpa shares family pic with her daughter Samisha
Starting with the same, Shilpa Shetty shared a family picture of her newborn daughter Samisha along with her son Vivaan and husband Raj Kundra.
The reason for sharing the snap was that her daughter completed 40 days today and the actor is grateful to almighty for the bundle of joy in her arms.
Sharing the picture, Shilpa wrote on Instagram, "Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days today. The first milestone for a mother and child, revered in Hinduism. Ideally, as a ritual we would have "stepped out of the house for the FIRST" time and taken her to a temple for blessings, but as things stand today don't have that option. Hence, will seek blessings at our mandir at home."
View this post on Instagram
"How do I keep my child occupied?!" is the million dollar question playing on every parent's mind right now?. This 'unplanned' break has to be endured, since it can’t be cured. We try planning a few hours of interesting activities in a day for our kids, but what do you do when you hear, "Mommy, I'm bored!!" and you DON'T want to give them the iPad!??♀ Take it from me, tearing your hair out isn't going to help as much as you'd think it would?? You have to put on your thinking caps, aiming to make the most of this time together. So, you invent, innovate, and come up with something as it’s a DO OR "DYE" situation.. that'll keep them busy and you happy?. Today's bonding session with Viaan happened with some tie-&-dye activity at home ❤?, with a special appearance by Simba!? (Who nearly got her tail dyed??) By the way, the t-shirts we're wearing were also made during one of our previous sessions. How are you keeping up with your kids' daily activities? Let me know and do share ideas with me. This was great fun. A must try. Things required: • A pair of gloves • White t-shirt • Permanent safe colour (dye) Method: 1. Twist and tie the t-shirts with rubber band at a 3-inch distance 2. Pour the colour, keep it in the sun for 12/20 hrs, and open? #EveryDayIsSonDay #staysafe #stayhome #creativity #mommyandson #SwasthRahoMastRaho
The actor went on to write that she wants to document all the wonderful things in her life and asked her Instgraames to do so.
View this post on Instagram
?Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days today? The first milestone for a mother and child, revered in Hinduism. ? Ideally, as a ritual we would have “stepped out of the house for the “FIRST” time and taken her to a temple for blessings, but as things stand today don’t have that option. Hence, will seek blessings at our mandir at home. It only makes me realise that there are so many other things we should be grateful for even if some things don’t go as per plan. So, for the next 20 days, I’m going to document one thing that I’m grateful for EVERY DAY. Starting with TODAY, I’m so grateful for just having a healthy family by my side. Let’s use this time to thank the universe for all the wonderful things and daily manifest positivity in our lives. Do join me in this exercise stating what YOU are grateful for. Tell me in the comments below or post something on your handle.?❤️? Love and Gratitude, SSK . . . . . #SamishaShettyKundra #20DaysOfGratefulness #gratitude #blessed #family #40days #milestones #thankful #love
"It only makes me realise that there are so many other things we should be grateful for even if some things don't go as per plan. So, for the next 20 days, I'm going to document one thing that I'm grateful for EVERY DAY. Starting with TODAY, I'm so grateful for just having a healthy family by my side. Let's use this time to thank the universe for all the wonderful things and daily manifest positivity in our lives. Do join me in this exercise stating what YOU are grateful for. Tell me in the comments below or post something on your handle.Love and Gratitude, SSK #SamishaShettyKundra #20DaysOfGratefulness #gratitude #blessed #family #40days #milestones #thankful #love," she added.
View this post on Instagram
Spending time with Viaan usually entails a baking/cooking session once a week. He loves to experiment and whip up healthy, easy-to-make recipes in his free time. We use this heart-shaped mould to show it’s made with love... This time around, we baked the gluten free “chocolate heart cake” with coconut sugar, celebrating this time together ?? Bake the quarantine blues away. Every day well spent ??❤️? Since I have more time on hand, I found these pics from the past to show how time flies, but something’s don’t change. Take time out to show gratitude for the time we ‘have’ on hand , and let’s spend it with our kids with happiness in our hearts... K sera sera... whatever will be... Will be... . . . . . . #EveryDayIsSonDay #bakers #motherandson #famjam #qualitytime #SwasthRahoMastRaho #staysafe
With actors making the most of self-quarantine and throwing up a challenge to their fans, Shilpa too has a challenge for her fans.
View this post on Instagram
Today, even my Monday is a “SONDAY“. Mommy + Son motivation = Monday motivation?! My competition is in house???? Have to work really hard, ???♀️? It’s never too late guys... Your time is NOW or NEVER. . . . . . #mondaymotivation #momandson #sonday #fitspiration #inspiration #fitness #health #gratitude #swasthrahomastraho #fitindia #GetFit2020
How many of you accepted her challenge?
For the unversed, Shilpa welcomed her daughter via surrogacy in February this year. She announced Samisha's birth on Instagram a month after she was born. She shared a picture of her tiny hand resting on her hand which, in turn, was resting on Raj's hand and wrote, "Your first milestone, my princess SAMISHA... Happy One month to you. Love you to the moon and back...#SamishaShettyKundra #family #love #gratitude #blessed #daughter #onemonth."
View this post on Instagram
Back on the sets... with #Nikamma in the role of Avni. ??? Can’t tell you HOW much I missed this? We are going to have so much fun @abhimanyud , love you @sabbir24x7 even when you are trying to cover your stomach with the clap.?Wah !! Really Clapworthy ? ?? #firstday ##nikamma #backtowork #actor #actormode #work #love #gratitude #fun #team #sonypicturesindia
On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is returning back to films after 13 years of sabbatical with Sabir Khan's Nikamma, which stars Abhimanyu Dassani and YouTube singer Shirley Setia.