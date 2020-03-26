Everyone is self quarantined and making sure they are up to something. Some are making videos, while some are busy watching films. A few actors are busy teaching us how to wash our hands, some are sweeping and cleaning utensils. Each and every actor is keeping themselves busy by taking up a challenge or throwing a challenge to their fans. Keeping up with the trend the ever-active Shilpa has a task for all her fans.

And no it's not a workout video that you have to share. Netizens have to document thoughts thanking the universe for all the wonderful things that have happened or happening in their lives.

Shilpa shares family pic with her daughter Samisha

Starting with the same, Shilpa Shetty shared a family picture of her newborn daughter Samisha along with her son Vivaan and husband Raj Kundra.

The reason for sharing the snap was that her daughter completed 40 days today and the actor is grateful to almighty for the bundle of joy in her arms.

Sharing the picture, Shilpa wrote on Instagram, "Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days today. The first milestone for a mother and child, revered in Hinduism. Ideally, as a ritual we would have "stepped out of the house for the FIRST" time and taken her to a temple for blessings, but as things stand today don't have that option. Hence, will seek blessings at our mandir at home."

The actor went on to write that she wants to document all the wonderful things in her life and asked her Instgraames to do so.

"It only makes me realise that there are so many other things we should be grateful for even if some things don't go as per plan. So, for the next 20 days, I'm going to document one thing that I'm grateful for EVERY DAY. Starting with TODAY, I'm so grateful for just having a healthy family by my side. Let's use this time to thank the universe for all the wonderful things and daily manifest positivity in our lives. Do join me in this exercise stating what YOU are grateful for. Tell me in the comments below or post something on your handle.Love and Gratitude, SSK #SamishaShettyKundra #20DaysOfGratefulness #gratitude #blessed #family #40days #milestones #thankful #love," she added.

With actors making the most of self-quarantine and throwing up a challenge to their fans, Shilpa too has a challenge for her fans.

How many of you accepted her challenge?

For the unversed, Shilpa welcomed her daughter via surrogacy in February this year. She announced Samisha's birth on Instagram a month after she was born. She shared a picture of her tiny hand resting on her hand which, in turn, was resting on Raj's hand and wrote, "Your first milestone, my princess SAMISHA... Happy One month to you. Love you to the moon and back...#SamishaShettyKundra #family #love #gratitude #blessed #daughter #onemonth."

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is returning back to films after 13 years of sabbatical with Sabir Khan's Nikamma, which stars Abhimanyu Dassani and YouTube singer Shirley Setia.