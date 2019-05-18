An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, May 18. The encounter broke out in Panzgam village of Awantipora in south Kashmir in the wee hours today.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area after receiving information about the presence of terrorists there when the terrorists fired at them, leading to the encounter, as per police officials.

"Two terrorists have been killed and their bodies have been recovered. Although firing exchanges have now stopped, the operation is still on," a police officer said.

One of the terrorists killed in the encounter has been identified as Showkat Ahmad Dar, a resident of Panzgam village. He belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit.

The identity and group affiliation of the other slain terrorist is yet to be ascertained.

Operation is still underway.

Earlier on Thursday, May 16, one Army jawan was killed and three terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an encounter that broke out in Dalipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)