Two pilots of the Indian Army died after a helicopter crashed in Bhutan on Friday (September 27) afternoon.

According to reports, the IAF Cheetah helicopter crashed into a hill near Khentongmani, Yonphula, in Trashigang area due to thick fog. One of the pilots was a Lieutenant Colonel while the other pilot was a Royal Bhutan Army pilot training with the Indian Army.

Indian Army Spokesperson, Col Aman Anand said that the incident took place near Bhutan's Yonphulla airport at 1 pm. The IAF chopper was en route from Khirmu (Arunanchal Pradesh) to Yonphula on duty. It went out of radio and visual contact soon after 1 pm.

(Awaiting further details.)