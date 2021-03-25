Two CRPF personnel were killed and two others injured after car-borne terrorists opened fire on a vehicle of the paramilitary force at Lawaypora on Srinagar's outskirts on Thursday, officials said.

According to sources, the car-borne terrorists blocked the semi-bullet proof vehicle of the CRPF and opened indiscriminate fire on it, killing two personnel and injuring two others.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital. Additional forces have reached the spot, the area cordoned off and an operation launched to nab the attackers.

(Developing story)