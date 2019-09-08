Director Shankar's 2.0 (2.o) starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar opened to a decent response at the Chinese box office on the first day. But it has witnessed a steep decline in its collection on its second day.

Having huge hype, 2.0 was released in the theatres across India and 40 foreign countries on November 29, 2018, but it failed to make the expected amount of collection. But the makers hoped that the film would do well in China as science fiction action films are very popular in the country. Star Alliance, which acquired its theatrical rights, booked 48,000 3D screens for the movie in the country.

Lyca Productions tweeted on September 6, "#2Point0InChinaFromToday ✨ Star Alliance Ltd. is our distributor for #2Point0 in Mainland China @2Point0movie releasing in a record number of 48000 - 3D screens in China today @rajinikanth @shankarshanmugh @akshaykumar @arrahman @iamAmyJackson."

The Shankar-directed movie started on a good note in the country, but could not land in the list of top five biggest opener Indian movies in the country. The movie 2.0 collected $1.37 million at the Chinese box office on the first day of its release.

idlebrain jeevi tweeted, "#2Point0InChina collects $1.37 million on release day Friday (6 September) from 60,677 shows. Around 2.91 lakh tickets were sold on day 1. Here is 1st day data for Indian films in China: Ssuperstar- $6.74M Hindi Medium - $3.39M BB2 - $2.85M Dangal - $2.4M BBjan - $2.2M

The Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer apparently failed to strike a chord with the audience in the country and the word of mouth has badly hit its collection. 2.0, which showed 70 percent drop, has collected $0.61 million at the Chinese box office on its second day, taking its total collection to $2.01 million.

Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#2point0 collects $0.61 million on day 2 in China from 33,210 showings and 129,596 admissions. Total China gross in 2 days is $2.01 million. #2Point0InChina."

Trade experts in India feel that 2.0 is heading to become a disaster at the Chinese box office. Sumit Kadel tweeted, "#2point0 flopped in china, the fact is Chinese are not interested to watch our scifi-action or period action film like #Baahubali . Why they will watch our $ 40-50M action film when Hollywood offers them 250-400M product . Only high on content Indian cinema will work out there."