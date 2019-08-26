2.0 actress Amy Jackson will soon become a mother to her first child with her British fiancee George Panayiotou and she is enjoying every phase of her pregnancy. She is leaving no stone unturned in making every moment a memorable one and had been sharing her joy and feelings with her fans on social media. And as Amy is getting close to her due date, the diva recently disclosed the gender of her unborn child at a celebration party.

Flaunting her baby bump in a blue dress, Amy, who looked really happy while making the annoucement, revealed that she is going to be a mother to a baby boy.

The soon-to-be mother is known for pulling off every kind of cloth on her body with elegance and has been setting a new precedent with her materity outfits for pregnant women.

Being a fitness freak, Amy has been working out rigorously. A few days ago, she shared a picture wherein she spoke about her pregnancy cravings and even shared her lovey-dovey moments from her holiday with George.

After announcing her pregnancy on Mother's Day, Amy and George got engaged in an intimate ceremony in London on May 5.