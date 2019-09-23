Last month, Amy Jackson had shared that she was expecting a son with her British fiancee George Panayiotou at her gender reveal party. And now, the 2.0 actress has finally given birth and the couple has named their son, Andreas.

In a picture shared on her Instagram, Amy can be seen lying in a hospital bed and breastfeeding her newborn son while George can be seen planting a kiss on her forehead. The couple looked very happy with their baby's arrival and there were no limits to their happiness.

"Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas," Amy Jackson wrote on her Instagram while sharing the picture.

The 27-year-old had made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films.

Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions. Her notable Bollywood films include Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.