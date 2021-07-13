1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma is no more. The former Indian cricketer passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. Sharma was one of the game changers in snatching the World Cup in 1983. He was 66 and is survived by his wife and three children. Yashpal made his debut in 1979 against England. He had cemented his place as a middle-order batsman.

Dilip Kumar's role in Yashpal Sharma's career

Yashpal Sharma was a big fan of Dilip Kumar. Sharma had revealed that Kumar had once come to see Ranji match in Punjab. He was playing at that time. And it was Dilip Kumar who saw Yashpal Sharma's performance and spoke to the officials at BCCI. Later, Yashpal was brought on board.

Kapil Dev breaks down

As per reports, Kapil Dev broke down upon learning about Yashpal Sharma's death. Talking to a news channel, Kapil Dev revealed that he was unable to believe the news. Dev broke down and said that the two of them had met just last week. He also added that he was a noble soul. Kapil said that even though one can't fight the will of God, he would definitely ask God not to do this. Kapil Dev added that he was in Mumbai and immediately flying off to Delhi. He also said that he was unable to control himself.

Post-retirement

Post retirement, Yashpal Sharma was engaged with the BCCI as one of the selectors and also worked closely with Punjab and Haryana cricket.