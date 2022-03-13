The Russian Embassy in India on Sunday said that at least 1,935 tonnes of humanitarian cargo has already been delivered to Ukraine in 237 humanitarian actions including 22 actions in Kiev, Kharkov, Zaporozhye and Chernigov region, as well as in Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics out of which 264 tonnes of basic necessities, medicines and food were transferred to the civilian population of the liberated areas.

The Embassy also said that 31 humanitarian actions are being held in Kiev and Chernigov regions, during which 240 tonnes of basic necessities, including food, are being transferred to the population.

Noting that the humanitarian situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate rapidly, and in some cities it is catastrophic, they further said that the accumulation of humanitarian aid at points continues, more than 17,000 tonnes have already been accumulated.

"People are on the verge of despair, and officials of Kiev, knowing the true state of affairs on 'earth', continues cynically, through the Ukrainian media, to claim that these are the results of actions of the Russian Armed Forces, while all these outrages - mining, explosions, equipment of firing points in residential areas, hospitals, schools, kindergartens, are happening in front of witnesses who will sooner or later tell the world the whole truth about this tragedy. In this lie, the Kiev authorities force people to stay around the clock," the Embassy officials said in a statement.

The most difficult humanitarian situation has developed in Mariupol wherein hundreds of thousands of people, including foreigners, are forcibly detained by nationalists who, threatening physical violence, stop any attempts to leave the city, the officials said.

The Russian Embassy said that for purely humane purposes from 10 a.m. on Sunday, the Russian Federation has already provided humanitarian corridors for the eighth time in Kiev, Chernigov, Sumy, Kharkov and Mariupol directions, along one humanitarian corridor to the Russian Federation, and one more through the territories controlled by the Kiev authorities towards the western borders of Ukraine.

Describing that the Ukrainian officials in Kiev, as before, continues to insists that there are no civilians and foreign citizens who want to go to the territory of the Russian Federation, the Embassy officials said that the daily increase in the number of appeals received through various communication channels from citizens of Ukraine, as well as foreigners with requests for evacuation, suggests the opposite. Only over the past day, 19,963 such appeals were recorded, and there are already 2,638,989 of them with specific surnames and addresses from almost 2,000 settlements in Ukraine, they added.

Despite all odds, a total of 9,787 people, including 1,738 children, were evacuated from the dangerous zones of various regions of Ukraine, as well as the Lugansk and Donetsk people's republics, during the day without the participation of the Ukrainian side, and more than 231,000 people have been evacuated since the beginning of the special military operation, 51,996 of them children. The state border of the Russian Federation was crossed by 24,168 vehicles, of which 915 per day, the Russian Embassy stated.

Stating that more than 6,900 citizens from 16 foreign countries, as well as the crews of more than 50 foreign vessels that are blocked in seaports due to the high mine danger created by Ukraine, in violation of international humanitarian law, in Azov and Black Seas, continue to be held hostage by Ukrainian neo-Nazis as a "human shield", the Russian embassy said in the statement.

(With inputs from IANS)