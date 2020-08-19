Two days after the Supreme Court rejected a plea seeking postponement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) examinations 2020, a Coimbatore student killed herself allegedly due to fear of writing the paper.

The 19-year-old girl was reportedly preparing for NEET for the past two years. The deceased, identified as R Subhshri, was the daughter of an ITI staff from Venkatasamy Road (East) in RS Puram.

The girl had appeared for the exam back in 2019 when she was not able to get the minimum cut-off mark to qualify for the medical admission.

She was aiming to crack the exams this year as she prepared hard for it and got herself enrolled in a private coaching center in the same locality, as per reports.

The girl went inside her room and locked herself up for hours at around 11.00 am on Tuesday. After she didn't come out, her parents knocked on the door following which her relatives and parents broke open the door.

The girl was later found hanging in her room.

The girl's body was recovered by the RS Puram police and sent it to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

A case was registered under section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and police are investigating the suicide.

SC rejects plea seeking postponement of NEET exams

The top court on Monday (August 17) rejected the plea filed by 11 students belonging to 11 states seeking postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) examinations 2020.

NEET and JEE exams are scheduled to be held in September this year.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said that the postponement of the exams will put the 'career of the students in peril'.