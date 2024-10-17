19 CRPF troopers injured in J&K road accident

As many as 19 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were injured in a road accident in J&K's Budgam district on Thursday, officials said.

Officials said that a truck carrying personnel of 181 Bn's F Company went out of the driver's control at Khaigam village in Budgam.

"After it went out of the driver's control, the truck carrying personnel of 181-F company of the CRPF skidded off the road and dropped into a side gorge. Nineteen CRPF jawans were injured in this road accident. Immediately after the accident, a rescue team reached the accident site and evacuated the injured jawans. They were shifted to the Chrar-e-Sharief town hospital in Budgam district for treatment, " an official said.

"Attending doctors at the hospital referred 9 injured to SMHS hospital in Srinagar city for specialised treatment. Doctors said two of the injured jawans had sustained serious injuries," the official said.

Road accidents occur in the Valley due to rash and negligent driving amid the challenging terrain.

On Wednesday, one person was killed and two others were injured when a private car was hit by an oil tanker in the Mammar area of Srinagar-Leh national highway, 42 km from Srinagar city in Ganderbal district. Officials said the driver of the private car was seeking to overtake a line of slowmoving vehicles and while overtaking the vehicles, an oil tanker coming from the opposite direction hit the car head-on.

Police detained the driver of the oil tanker after registering a case in the incident. The other two injured occupants of the car were treated at a local hospital after which they were discharged. The deceased was sitting in the front seat of the car when it crashed straight into the oil tanker coming from the opposite side.

(With inputs from IANS)