A special 10-day session of the Lok Sabha will commence on June 24 for oath/affirmation of newly elected Members, Election of Speaker, President's Address and discussion.

This was announced on Wednesday by Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju in his post on X.

He said the special session of the Lok Sabha will end on July 3. The Rajya Sabha will meet on June 27 and conclude on July 3.

"First Session of 18th Lok Sabha is being summoned from 24.6.24 to 3.7.24 for oath/affirmation of newly elected Members, Election of Speaker, President's Address and discussion thereon. 264th Session of Rajya Sabha will commence on 27.6.24 and conclude on 3.7.24," said Rijiju in his post.

"People of India have decided and its our 'sacred duty' to serve the nation. Parliament is the perfect platform to discuss, debate and deliver to fulfill the aspirations of 140 Cr Indians," he said further.

With inputs from IANS