Highway projects covering a total length of 26,425 km have been awarded and 18,714 km have been constructed as of October 31, 2024, under the Bharatmala Pariyojana scheme, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Bharatmala Pariyojana was approved by the government of India in 2017 covering a length of 34,800 km to improve connectivity and reduce logistic cost in the country.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invested Rs 4.72 lakh crore under Bharatmala Pariyojana up to October 30 this year, Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

He also said that under Port and Coastal Connectivity Roads Category, 18 projects with a length of 424 km have been awarded and 189 km have been constructed so far.

Various projects envisaged under Bharatmala Scheme are providing connectivity to different major and minor ports in various coastal states including the state of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.

In answer to another question, Nitin Gadkari said 190 projects having a total length of 3,856 km, sanctioned at a cost of Rs 81,540 crore are under construction on National Highways (NHs) in the Northeastern region.

All the under-construction works are scheduled to be completed by September 2028. Allocation is made state-wise and year-wise for all NH works in a state.

A total allocation of Rs 19,338 crore has been made for NH works in the northeastern region during the financial year 2024-25, the Union Minister said.

He said that steps have been taken to complete these projects expeditiously.

These include streamlining of land acquisition and revamping of the disputes resolution mechanism.

Projects are being awarded after adequate preparation in terms of land acquisition, clearances in order to avoid subsequent delays.

Correctly worked out utility estimates obtained at the earliest after the alignment finalisation and the same form part of project appraisal.

Close coordination is taking place with concerned Ministries and state governments and regular reviews are carried out at various levels to speed up work. Approval of change of scope and extension of time proposals are also being expedited.

Besides, the Network Planning Group appraisal before sanction of works is taking place so that issues with the project regarding clearances identified beforehand and solution can be worked out in advance, Nitin Gadkari said.

(With inputs from IANS)