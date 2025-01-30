A mid-air collision over the Potomac River near Washington's Reagan National Airport has claimed at least 18 lives, as rescue teams continue to search for survivors, according to local media reports.

The crash involved American Airlines Flight 5342 and a Black Hawk military helicopter.

The military helicopter was carrying three soldiers when it collided with the regional passenger jet, which had 60 passengers and four crew members on board while approaching the airport for landing.

No survivors have been found so far, CNN reported.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the collision occurred around 9 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

As a result, all takeoffs and landings at the airport were temporarily halted while emergency teams worked at the crash site.

The Pentagon and the Army are investigating the crash, said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

He wrote that the investigation was "launched immediately."

"Absolutely tragic. Search and rescue efforts still ongoing. Prayers for all impacted souls, and their families," Hegseth added.

President Donald Trump issued a statement expressing his concern over the tragic accident.

"I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Texas Senator Ted Cruz acknowledged that the crash resulted in multiple fatalities.

"I am closely monitoring the situation at DCA, and I will receive a briefing from the FAA tomorrow. While we don't yet know how many on board were lost, we know there are fatalities. Please join Heidi and me in praying for all involved as the search and rescue is underway," he posted on X.

The FAA confirmed that a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet, operating as Flight 5342 for American Airlines, was on approach to Runway 33 when it collided midair with a Sikorsky H-60 Black Hawk helicopter. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will lead the investigation into the cause of the accident.

Emergency response teams, including the Metropolitan Police Department and the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, were deployed swiftly to conduct search and rescue operations. Boats are actively scanning the Potomac River, searching for potential survivors.

In response to the crash, the Reagan National Airport posted an update on X: "All takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open. Will update."

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran also reacted to the incident, noting that the passenger plane had departed from Wichita, Kansas. "Learning that a plane inbound from Kansas was involved in a crash at DCA. I am in contact with authorities. Please join me in praying for all involved," he posted on X.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to carry out their duties effectively. Multiple agencies are working together in a coordinated effort to manage the crisis and provide assistance.

Rescue operations are ongoing, and further updates are awaited.

