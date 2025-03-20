As the mystery surrounding the 17 unexplained deaths in Badhaal village of Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Rajouri remains unresolved, members of various political parties have demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to determine the real cause of these fatalities in the ill-fated mountainous hamlet.

Raising the issue in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, lawmakers expressed suspicion of a larger conspiracy behind the mysterious deaths, which occurred between December 2024 and January 2025.

During the Question Hour, MLA Darhal Javed Iqbal Choudhary demanded a CBI investigation into the deaths of 17 individuals from three families. He argued that these deaths should not be viewed in isolation from similar incidents in Kulgam and Kathua. "This appears to be an attempt to destabilize peace," he added, pressing for a thorough probe.

MLA Surankote Choudhary Muhammad Akram supported the call for a CBI investigation. "The cause of these deaths remains unknown. Nobody is listening to us. A CBI probe is necessary," he asserted.

CPI(M) MLA Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami stressed the need to uncover the "invisible hands" behind the deaths. "It is ironic that the cause remains unidentified. What happened there today could happen anywhere tomorrow," he warned.

Investigation Underway: Chlorfenapyr Found in Viscera Samples of All 17 Deceased

Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo, informed the House that the deaths in Badhaal were not caused by any communicable bacterial or viral disease.

She stated that clinical reports, laboratory investigations, and environmental samples ruled out an infectious disease. Instead, forensic tests conducted by PGIMER Chandigarh detected the presence of Aluminium and Cadmium, while CSIR-IITR Lucknow identified Aldicarb Sulphate, Acetamiprid Diethyl Dithiocarbamate, and Chlorphenapyr.

Further tests conducted by DRDE-DRDO Gwalior also found Chlorphenapyr and Abrin in samples of Sattu and maize bread. Additionally, the NFL, FSSAI Ghaziabad detected Chlorphenapyr and Chlorpyrifos in food samples, while CFSL Chandigarh confirmed the presence of Chlorphenapyr in the viscera of all 17 deceased individuals.

The Minister informed the House that a total of 64 patients were admitted to GMC Rajouri. Among them, 41 patients were discharged after treatment, while 17 were referred to GMC Jammu and one to PGI Chandigarh. She further stated that six patients died at GMC Rajouri, while 11 others succumbed at GMC and SMGS Hospitals, Jammu.

To ensure proper treatment, the government has implemented a standard treatment policy and discharge procedure as per recommendations from AIIMS New Delhi and PGI Chandigarh. The Minister emphasized that all SOPs established by these expert teams are being strictly followed during hospital stays, at the time of discharge, and during follow-up care.

Regarding patients at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Jammu, the Minister assured the House that proper SOPs and protocols are being followed. Of the three patients admitted to GMCH Jammu, two are in the isolation ward, while the third, who was transferred from PGI Chandigarh, is being treated in a separate room at Sir Colonel Chopra Nursing Home.

The Minister also announced that the families of the deceased in Badhaal village have received financial assistance, with Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 from the Red Cross Fund being disbursed by the Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri.

While responding to a supplementary question, the Minister informed the House that samples from 3,500 people have been collected for examination, and the investigation is still underway.