The Karnataka unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken up a 'road to death' campaign condemning the accidents and deaths that are occurring on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway due to 'unscientific implementation' of the project.

Aam Aadmi Party Working President Mohan Dasari told media, "158 people have died in accidents on the Bangalore-Mysore Expressway highway in the last 9 months."

It is a tragedy that innocent people are falling victim to unscientific and corrupt schemes of governments which was done in haste, he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party has taken up the 'Road to death' campaign to condemn the death of innocent people due to the wrong actions of the governments, he said.

Through this campaign, it has been decided to create public awareness to save the lives of innocent passengers. Mohan Dasari said that hundreds of party workers are participating near Kanimanike Toll Plaza on Mysore Road on Friday (June 30), Mohan Dasari explained.

Aam Aadmi Party's objective is to save the lives of innocent passengers through such campaigns and the public has been requested to join hands with us, he said.

(With inputs from IANS)