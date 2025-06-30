In a significant political development, BJP leader and Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey has leveled serious allegations against the Congress party, claiming that over 150 of its Members of Parliament (MPs) were financially supported by the Soviet Union and acted as agents for Russia. These claims are based on a document reportedly released by the CIA in 2011.

Dubey shared these documents on his social media platform, X, under the title "Congress, Corruption, and Slavery," stating in Hindi, "This unclassified secret document was released by the CIA in 2011."

Dubey's allegations suggest that this alleged funding and influence were orchestrated under the leadership of the late Congress leader H.K.L. Bhagat. Bhagat, a senior Congress figure and former Union Minister, passed away in September 2014. He was previously accused of involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, although the Nanavati Commission, which investigated the riots, concluded that there was no need to probe his role further due to his advanced age and declining health.

The allegations extend beyond politics, implicating a group of journalists as Soviet agents. Dubey claims these journalists were instrumental in publishing 16,000 news articles influenced by Russia. Furthermore, he alleges that during the Congress regime, approximately 1,100 individuals from Russian intelligence agencies were present in India, exerting influence over bureaucrats, business organizations, communist parties, and opinion makers, thereby shaping India's policies and information dissemination.

The allegations made by Dubey echo similar concerns raised during the Cold War about Soviet influence in India. In the 1970s and 1980s, there were reports of Soviet attempts to influence Indian politics and media. The KGB, the Soviet Union's main security agency, was believed to have established a network of contacts in India, including politicians, journalists, and academics. These contacts were allegedly used to promote Soviet interests and counter Western influence in the region.

