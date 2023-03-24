Fourteen political parties led by the Congress on Friday moved the Supreme Court against the alleged misuse of investigative agencies in arresting opposition leaders, and sought guidelines on arrest.

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud for early hearing. "Fourteen political parties have come together, seeking pre-arrest guidelines and their enforcement. Today CBI ED entirely being used against us," Singhvi said.

He further claimed that 95 percent of probes by central agencies are against leaders from opposition parties.

The CJI agreed to list the case on April 5 and hear the matter. The counsel clarified that they are not attempting to affect the ongoing investigations.

The petitioners include the Indian National Congress, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazahgam and Rashtraiya Janata Dal among others.

The opposition political parties sought the apex court to lay down guidelines for law enforcing agencies and courts on arrest, remand, and bail.

The top court was informed that a majority of cases are against the opposition leaders.