Tragedy struck the racing world as 13-year-old prodigy Copparam Shreyas Hareesh from Bengaluru lost his life due to injuries sustained in a crash during the third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit on a fateful Saturday.

Shreyas, born on July 26, 2010, was a student at Kensri School in Bengaluru and was hailed as a rising star in the racing community. He had achieved several victories at the national level, including four consecutive wins in the rookie category of the Petronas TVS One-Make Championship this season.

The unfortunate incident occurred during the rookie race, for which Shreyas had qualified for the pole position earlier that day. While exiting Turn-1, a crash caused him to suffer a serious head injury. The race was immediately red-flagged, and he was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital in a trauma care ambulance stationed at the circuit. However, despite efforts to save him, Shreyas was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, with his father, Copparam Hareesh, by his side.

In the wake of this heart-wrenching loss, the Madras Motor Sports Club, the event promoter, decided to cancel the remaining races scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday. MMSC President Ajit Thomas expressed his condolences, acknowledging Shreyas' exceptional racing talent and highlighting the immediate medical assistance provided at the scene of the incident.

Shreyas' achievements were not limited to the national stage. In May of the same year, he secured the MiniGP India title and even participated in MiniGP races in Spain, showcasing his prowess on an international platform.

Tragically, this marks the second fatality in Indian motorsport this year, following the death of renowned racer KE Kumar in January during the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2022 at the same circuit. As the racing community mourns the loss of a young and promising talent, Shreyas Hareesh's legacy will continue to live on as an inspiration to future generations of racers.