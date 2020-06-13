Around 127 young trained recruits joined Ladakh scouts at an attestation parade held on Saturday, June 13, at Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre (LSRC) in Leh.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony was conducted without any military or civil dignitaries or parents of the recruits following all the norms and advisories issued by The Ministry of Home Affairs as well as by the Indian Army.

The attestation parade with appropriate social distancing in consonance with the highest traditions of the Indian Army was reviewed by Col Rinchen Dorje, Commandant, LSRC.

The Young Soldiers, hailing from all regions of Ladakh, took oath in unison to serve the Nation. The Reviewing Officer congratulated them and urged them to devote their life in service to the Nation as proud soldiers of the Indian Army. He exhorted the Young Soldiers to continue to strive hard in pursuit of excellence in all spheres and take a solemn vow to uphold the sovereignty of the Nation.

The young Riflemen were awarded medals for their outstanding performance during training. It was indeed a proud moment for the recruits who hail from far flung areas to join the LADAKH SCOUTS Regiment as young soldiers.