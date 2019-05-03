After capturing the attention of the Indian households with the family drama genre and then divulging into youth drama followed by socially driven subjects, there is no screen that is untouched and unconquered by the content queen Ekta Kapoor who has spread her wings with diverse range of genres.

One of the first ever women to have entered a space that was largely dominated by men, Ekta has been mastering multiple mediums at the same time dominating the silver screen, television as well as the digital medium simultaneously and bringing a flurry of content for the audiences.

Breaking stereotypes in the entertainment world, Ekta carved a niche for her own, creating new content for the audience.

Currently, With 124 TV serials, 39 Films and 25 web shows to her credit, Ekta is ready to splash into as many content genres as possible and bring something promising, as always.

Ekta bagged as many as three awards within the span of a week for her contribution and achievement in the entertainment industry at Jagran Cinema Summit, Icon of Excellence award at Forbes India's Tycoons of Tomorrow and Outlook India's Speakout Awards for Woman Achievers.

Ekta has been ruling over all platforms with content like Home and XXX in digital space, with films like Veere dI Wedding, Jabariya Jodi and her very famous TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Ekta is currently mastering various mediums as she basks in the glory of her web series Home, gears up for the much loved and anticipated reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay and also is busy with her upcoming feature films 'Mental Hai Kya' and 'Jabariya Jodi'.