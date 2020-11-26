A series of terror attacks hit Mumbai on 26 November 2008, which lead to over 166 people dead, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during the 60-hour siege.

The scars of terrorist operations at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi-Trident, CST, Nariman House, Cafe Leopold and Cama Hospital in the city will be hard to erase from the minds of Mumbaikars.

But amid the grief, shock, anger and horror which took over Mumbai and the rest of the country on that fateful November week 12 years ago, there were also incredible tales of raw courage, of bravery, of a sense of duty, of men who faced the terrorists' bullets while trying to rescue others, of those who fought back against terror.

On the 12th anniversary of the deadly attacks, celebrities, cricketers pay tribute to the 26/11 martyrs and victims.

26/11, a day Mumbaikars will never forget. My heartfet tribute to the martyrs and victims of the #MumbaiTerrorAttack. We will forever be indebted to our bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice ?? — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 26, 2020

Never Forget . Never Forgive . #26/11 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 26, 2020

12 years of #MumbaiTerrorAttack !

While the martyrs and victims will never be forgotten, here's an ode to the pawsome gang, which is a reminder that not all heroes wear uniforms.

Video courtesy : @scroll_in#MumbaiAttack #2611Attack pic.twitter.com/AmKPBccVO6 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) November 26, 2020

Never forget. Prayers for all who laid down and lost their lives on the day. ?? #MumbaiTerrorAttack — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) November 26, 2020

Heartfelt tribute to martyrs n victims of 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack ?

Salute to strength n resilience of people of #MumbaiCity

Eternally grateful for your supreme sacrifice n you are forever in our hearts ?????? #BlackDay #MumbaiAttack #MumbaiPolice #JaiHind ?? pic.twitter.com/TpEYXeMKNC — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) November 26, 2020

The wounds may have healed, but the scars remain. Never forget, never forgive -26/11 ??#MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/poiLsrfYbx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) November 26, 2020

12 years since the sad day. He is of the greatest son of our soil- Shaheed Tukaram Omble. The courage, the presence of mind and the selflessness demonstrated by him on that day- no words, no awards can do justice. Garv hai bahut aise mahaan insaan par ?? #MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/zb8cI8xchA — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 26, 2020

Remembering the innocent lives we lost and our bravehearts who saved many during the 26/11 attacks. You will always be remembered and will forever be in our hearts. ???? — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 26, 2020

The wounds may have healed, but the scars remain. Of the lives lost and the sacrifices made. These shall always be a reminder of the strength of human spirit to overcome any act of adversity.

Remembering all our martyrs on this day.#MumbaiTerrorAttack — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 26, 2020

Ratan Tata Chairman of the company and the owner of Hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai honours the sacrifice of the brave hearts.

Ratan Tata, who is the chairman of the company which owns Hotel Taj Palace in Mumbai, the epicentre of the attacks, took to Instagram to salutes the undying spirit of Mumbai.

The 82-year-old began his note by talking about the destruction and havoc wreaked on the city 12 years ago his note by talking about the destruction and havoc wreaked on the city 12 years ago which can never be forgotten. But for the billionaire philanthropist, what's more, memorable is how Mumbaikars didn't lose hope in the face of adversity.

While we honour the sacrifice of the brave, Tata wrote, we must applaud the unity and acts of kindness of Mumbaikars that will continue to shine for years to come.

As we remember 26/11, let us also remember some of these heroes.

Hemant Karkare, Ashok Kamte, Vijay Salaskar

As per reports in Times Now, Hemant Karkare, the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad, was at his home in Dadar when he got a call about a terror attack at 9.45 pm on November 26. He immediately left for CST station accompanied with his driver and bodyguards. There he learnt that the terrorists were now near Cama hospital. Karkare, together with police officers Ashok Kamte and Vijay Salaskar went on the lookout for two terrorists, believed to be hiding behind a red car. Eventually, they saw one of the terrorists and managed to injure Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist who was caught alive. Still, in the ensuing exchange of fire with the second terrorist in a narrow lane close to the Crime Branch office, all three police officers were killed.

Tukaram Omble

A former army soldier-turned Mumbai cop, Tukaram Omble and his fellow policemen were involved in a shootout with two terrorists in a hijacked car, one of whom was killed.

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

A member of the elite special forces, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, made the supreme sacrifice while defending fellow NSG commandos of the 51 Special Action Group and guests, and taking the fight to the terrorists inside Taj Hotel. He was killed fighting a terrorist who was armed with grenades and an AK-47 after the officer charged alone into a corridor.

Karambir Singh Kang

Karambir Singh Kang was the general manager of Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in 2008 when terror struck. Keeping his cool when the world around him was quite literally falling apart, he helped hundreds of guests and staff escape. Though Kang survived the attack himself, his wife and two children did not make it and were killed in a fire that engulfed the sixth floor.

Salute to the brave-hearts and the undying spirit of Mumbaikars.