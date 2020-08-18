As the world is grappling with the deadly virus, latest cancer research also has surfaced. The National Cancer Registry Programme Report 2020, released by The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Centre for Disease Informatics & Research (NCDIR), Bengaluru, estimates that in 2020 cancer cases in the country will be at 13.9 lakhs and likely to increase to 15.7 lakhs by 2025, based on current trends.

These estimates are based on information related to cancer collected from 28 Population-Based Cancer Registries (PBCRs). Additionally, 58 Hospital Based Cancer Registries (HBCRs) provided cancer data.

In 2020, tobacco-related cancers estimated to contribute 3.7 lakhs

In 2020, tobacco-related cancers are estimated to contribute 3.7 lakhs (27.1%) of the total cancer burden. Among women, breast cancers are estimated to contribute 2,0 lakhs (14.8%) and cervix cancer are estimated to contribute 0.75 lakhs (5.4%), whereas for both men and women, cancers of the gastrointestinal tract is estimated to contribute 2.7 lakhs (19.7%) of the total cancer burden.

The cancer incidence rate for male population ranges from 269.4 in Aizawl district (highest in India) to 39.5 in Osmanabad & Beed district per 1,00,000 population. Similarly, the cancer incidence rate for women population ranges from 219.8 (Papumpare district) to 49.4 (Osmanabad & Beed district) per 100,000 population.

Cancers related to use of any form of tobacco were highest in the North-eastern region of the country and in higher proportions in men, Cancer of lung, mouth, stomach and oesophagus were the most common cancers among men, Cancer of breast and cervix uteri were the most common cancers among women.

Significant increase in breast cancer

A significant increase in the incidence rates of breast cancers in women, and lung and head & neck cancers in both men and women was observed in most of the registries, however, a declining trend was seen in most of the registries for cancer of the cervix.

Cancers of the lung were diagnosed at a stage of spread to distant sites, while cancers of head & neck, stomach, breast and cervix were in higher proportions with the loco-regional spread.

Multimodality treatment (a varied combination of surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy) was administered for cancers of the breast and head & neck, while cancer cervix was treated mainly with radiotherapy and chemotherapy. For cancers of the lung and the stomach, systemic therapy was the mode of treatment.

ICMR set up the National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP) in 1982, The programme is

overseen by the ICMR National Centre for Disease Informatics & Research (NCDIR),

Bengaluru.