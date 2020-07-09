In an official statement, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has said that 12 employees in Bengaluru have tested positive for COVID-19. One of the twelve has passed away, the defence organisation said.

The organisation further revealed that between 1st and 7th, July 12 employees tested positive for Coronavirus, but didn't reveal when one victim of the virus passed away. Not just HAL, the HAL police station in Bengaluru has reported 8 positive cases as well.

HAL takes precautions as employees test positive

Bengaluru has been recording a high increase in cases over the past few weeks. This has alarmed residents in the city. HAL too has reported 12 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of July. The defence organisation has announced in a statement.

Moreover, one employee died and tested positive for COVID-19 upon his death. The spokesperson for HAL, Gopal Sutar had said in a statement about the employee, "The 45-year-old employee had underlying health conditions and was admitted to the HAL Hospital. He was tested positive after an autopsy was performed and samples were sent for testing."

Sutar assured that the organisation is taking all the necessary precautions, "HAL is taking all steps to ensure all protocols related to COVID-19 are followed as per updated MHA guidelines. HAL hospital is well equipped with beds reserved for patients showing COVID symptoms."

He further spoke about the precautionary measures, "At workplaces, measures are taken to ensure social-distancing, compulsory wearing of masks, complete and frequent sanitisation of entire working areas, temperature monitoring of everyone who enters."

HAL has followed the lockdown since March 22nd. The company reopened after being declared an essential service on April 28th. The HAL hospital Sutar said is prepared and equipped with beds to handle the situation. The company has 15,000 employees in Bengaluru alone.