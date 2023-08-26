At least 12 people were killed and around 80 others injured in a stampede at the entrance to the Barea stadium in the Madagascar's capital Antananarivo, prior to the opening ceremony of the 11th Indian Ocean Games, Malagasy Prime Minister Christian Ntsay said.

"For the moment, the provisional toll is 12 dead and around 80 injured, with 11 of whom require urgent surgery," the Prime Minister told the media on Friday evening as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

"The state is covering the medical costs of the injured and on behalf of all the institutions, I offer my condolences to the families of the victims," he added.

At the subsequent opening ceremony, President Andry Rajoelina led a minute of silence for the victims of the stampede.

(With inputs from IANS)