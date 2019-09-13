At least 11 people died from drowning on Friday, September 13, after a boat capsized during immersion rites of Lord Ganesha at the Khatlapura Ghat in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. Around six people were rescued.

Authorities stated that at around 4:30 am, a group of individuals were carrying a large-sized Ganesha idol in a boat. While immersing it, the boat got tilted and later capsized, reported ANI.

However, according to NDTV, Other reports revealed that the incident involved two boats that were joined together to keep them afloat, but it eventually overturned due to overload.

None of the passengers were reportedly wearing a lifejacket.

"At least 40 personal are present at the spot along with other authorities and professional swimmers. State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team is also present at the spot," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASp), Akhil Patel said.

A compensation of Rs 4 lakh was announced by the district collector for the kin of the deceased.

"Despite proper security arrangements, this incident took place so we will investigate the matter and try to find out the reason behind the mishap. Collector has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of those who drowned and dies", said PC Sharma, Madhya Pradesh Law Minister.