₹10K cash reward for Faridabad cop who saved Delhi girl's life; DG's Commendation for ASI [details]

It's tragic when cases of suicide come to light and in many cases, the help doesn't arrive in time. But the Faridabad cops were quick to attend to an attempted suicide at Sector 18 metro station on Saturday and successfully saved the life of a Delhi girl trying to jump off the balcony. The police officials, CISF personnel and metro staff worked together to safely rescue the woman.

The police officials rushed to the spot as soon as they learned that a woman was on a ledge trying to jump off and end her life. They managed to convince the woman to not take such a drastic measure and safely got her off the ledge.

The video of the incident was shared by Faridabad Police on Twitter, which was received with applauds for risking their life to save a life.

Upon interrogation, the police learned that the woman was attempting suicide due to stress related to her work. The police then counseled the woman against such drastic measure and advised her to reach out to people to talk about her problems instead.

Police officers rewarded

Following the display of bravery, DG, CISF awarded Constable Nandlal Ram a cash reward of Rs 10,000 along with DG's Commendation certificate for saving the young woman's life.

The ASI on duty SR Singh was also honoured with DG's Commendation certificate.