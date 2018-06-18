If you are a cat parent then sleepless nights looking for your runaway pet is nothing new to you. But if you are a tortoise parent this is the last thing you have to worry about.

A 100-year-old pet tortoise escaped his home in Blackfield, UK, but was spotted just a mile away from home after a whole week.

The tortoise, Fred, was rescued by a motorist from the middle of a highway after seven days. "He was right in the middle of the carriageway and I almost ran him over...When I got home someone told me that they'd seen an article... about a missing tortoise," the man told Daily Echo.

Fred was later returned to his 86-year-old owner Terry Phelps, who was really worried as he thought that his beloved turtle was stolen. Phelps said that he had sleepless nights and even published an article in a local newspaper.

"After he came home I sat on a bench and went to sleep while looking at him," said Phelps, as reported.

Fred is doing well after reuniting with his owner.

Recently, another tortoise made headlines but for all sad reasons. The endangered tortoise was thrown on the road from a car. This shocking incident happened in the UK and an investigation has been launched by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

Luckily, the tortoise was rescued by another man who took it to a vet.