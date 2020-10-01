One of the most loved series "The 100", comes to an end with its 100th episode tonight. The series began in the year 2014, 100 is a story about a group of 100 raised-in-space teenagers sent back to Earth 97 years after a destructive nuclear war became a constantly evolving story about the lengths, they go for survival no matter what.

While the CW series, created by Jason Rothenberg, has never found mainstream success, it has attracted a passionate and loyal fan base thanks to its dramatic twists and beloved, diverse characters. The series has shed light upon cannibalism, human experimentation and portals that lead to other planets, and many more, these are only a few of the insane things that have happened in the seven seasons of the show.

And as the show is bidding adieu, there is a gamut of emotions for one and all.

Well, hold your breath as we are about to spill the spoiler.

[SPOILERS AHEAD]

Here's what will happen tonight

The stakes couldn't be higher for Clarke and Co, as The CW's sci-fi drama. The 100 draws ever closer to its series finale.

With the show's last ever episode 'The Last War' just around the corner, a brand-new trailer for the finale has arrived, teasing exactly the explosive, destructive, and passionate action fans have come to expect. Ahead of The 100's final hour (September 30), the trailer tells fans "Their fight is over... May we meet again."

Who will die in the final episode?

One big character whose fate is up in the air is Emori (played by Luisa D'Oliveira) who was impaled by a metal bar when a bomb went off.

When viewers last saw her, she was on death's door, and it seems like in the final episode, the team will be trying to save her. Another central character in danger is Madi Griffin (Lola Flanery) after it was revealed she had lost most of her brain function.

The promo for the finale shows how Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor), devastated by Madi's loss, is out for revenge. All this will be a battle against time for the characters to save their lives.

But season seven has also shown so far how no one is safe in the show after Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley) was killed.

Don't miss the finale tonight.

Jason Rothenberg in an interview said.

Speaking to TV Line, he said: "We're going to try and wrap up as many things as we can. It's a finale - and it's a series finale on top of that - so there will be some surprise guests. Fans can have expectations of a certain scope and scale that I feel we've always been able to achieve in these finales. Viewers will be left excited about the prospect of some guest appearances in the last episode. However, all in all, it seems like the creator is keeping his cards close to his chest on how it will end. When you complete a show, you have the luxury of finishing it the way you want to, and you get an opportunity to say something. The way the story ends is what that story means. We are living in a world where we are all in this together."

The LAST EVER inside #The100



The Last War Sneak Peek | The CW

Jason took to twitter and shared how excited he is to watch the season finale. He also thanked his fans.

It's SERIES FINALE DAY, and I have so many people to thank for getting us here. Far more than can be accomplished in one tweet, so please bear with me as I roll them out over the course of the day... #The100 #The100SeriesFinale

The 1st thank you goes to THE FANS. Believe it or not, we never forgot that we're here because of you. You shared your feelings openly. I will always be grateful for your passion and dedication. #The100 #The100SeriesFinale

Meanwhile, Richard Scott Harmon, who is known for his role as John Murphy in The CW's The 100 took to Instagram and shared a video message for his fans.

Check out below.

Fans on social media have a meltdown as the biggest show is set to say goodbye,

Check out how the fans reacted

Really? You just did an interview where you said we shouldn’t have watched. — ? Ashley April ? (@AprilM7739) September 30, 2020

I hope we get a happy endingpic.twitter.com/lu0gC6rKt2 — ally | FINAL DAY! (@hedakruu) September 30, 2020

I don't want you to say goodbye to me, I want you to bring Lexa back to me — Louissa (@commanderlouiss) September 30, 2020

