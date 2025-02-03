Ten fishermen from Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in the early hours of Monday for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Tamil Nadu coastal police officials confirmed that the fishermen were detained, and their mechanised boat was seized by Sri Lankan authorities.

The arrested fishermen, along with their boat, were taken to Jaffna, Sri Lanka.

They will be produced before a local court and remanded to judicial custody.

This incident follows a series of similar arrests in recent weeks.

On Sunday, January 26, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 34 fishermen from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam and seized three fishing boats.

The detained fishermen were presented before the Killinochchi Court, which remanded them in custody until February 5.

In another incident on Tuesday, January 28, as many as 13 more fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested, and their mechanised boat was also seized.

Fishermen's associations have strongly condemned these repeated arrests, calling them a serious threat to their livelihood.

In response to the ongoing detentions, Tamil Nadu fishermen staged a large-scale protest in Rameswaram on Friday, January 31.

Fishermen and their families participated in significant numbers, demanding immediate intervention from the Centre.

Antony John, a fishermen's association leader from Rameswaram, expressed deep concern over the escalating arrests.

"The Sri Lankan Navy is arresting our fishermen regularly. On Tuesday (January 28), they even fired at our men, injuring two of them. This has to stop," he said.

John further lamented that fishing in the Palk Bay is no longer safe, as fishermen are not only losing their livelihoods but also their boats and fishing equipment to Sri Lankan authorities.

Fishermen's leaders have urged the Indian government to take swift diplomatic action. Their primary demands include immediate release of detained fishermen from Sri Lankan prisons.

Fishermen association leaders have also demanded the retrieval of impounded fishing boats and a bilateral agreement with Sri Lanka to permanently resolve the ongoing issue.

Fishermen's associations across Tamil Nadu have also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting urgent intervention to prevent mid-sea arrests and protect coastal communities' livelihoods.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had earlier written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on January 12, 2025, urging diplomatic intervention to secure the release of detained fishermen.

In his letter, CM Stalin highlighted the economic distress caused by repeated arrests and boat seizures.

"The recurring arrests and boat seizures have severely impacted the livelihoods of our fishermen. Swift diplomatic intervention is essential to safeguard their rights," he stated.

In response, S. Jaishankar reportedly raised the issue with Sri Lankan President Anura Dissanayake during his visit to India.

However, despite these diplomatic discussions, the arrests have continued, fueling frustration among the fishing community.

Since June 16, 2024, the Sri Lankan Navy has detained 425 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seized 58 fishing boats.

The frequent arrests have sparked widespread protests, with fishermen accusing both the Union and State governments of failing to provide a lasting solution.

Rajagopal C.M., a fishermen's leader from Thangachimadam, criticised the government's inaction, stating that many detained fishermen remain in Sri Lankan prisons, leaving their families in severe financial distress.

Fishermen's leaders also pointed out that since 2018, around 270 trawlers have been impounded, significantly affecting their ability to sustain their livelihood.

Former Union Minister and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the Indian government to take strong measures against Sri Lanka's actions.

He emphasised the need to resolve maritime boundary disputes to ensure Tamil Nadu fishermen can pursue their traditional livelihood without fear or uncertainty.

With protests planned across coastal districts, fishermen's associations continue to demand an immediate and lasting resolution through diplomatic efforts.

