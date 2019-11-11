In a tragic incident, at least 10 passengers were injured when a Mult-Modal Transport System (MMTS) train rammed into a stationary train at Kachiguda railway station in Hyderabad on Monday, November 11. The incident occurred when MMTS train collided with Hyderabad-Kurnool Hundry Express, which had stopped at the railway station.

No deaths have been reported at the time of filing the report. Currently, the authorities are trying to extricate the driver who has been trapped amidst the wreckage.

Meanwhile, Railway authorities and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operations. The locomotive pilot was stuck in the badly damaged cabin. Efforts were on to rescue him.

Railway extends assistance, tweets Goyal

Taking to Twitter, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that arrangements have been made for the treatment of the injured. "Received the tragic news of the train accident in Hyderabad & immediate instructions have been given to the authorities for assistance & monitoring," tweeted Goyal. "Railway administration is extending assistance & have made arrangements for the treatment of the injured at the accident site," he said.

#Hyderabad- MMTS train rams into an inter-city train at Kachiguda Railway Station. About 10 people injured, no casualties so far. 3 coaches of MMTS damaged. Railway authorities say a technical glitch in signal could have led to two trains coming on same track. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/eUpYHZCIEh — Rishika Sadam (@RishikaSadam) November 11, 2019

A high-level inquiry has been ordered into the collision.

(With agency inputs)