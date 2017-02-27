- Play Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir makes landmark visit to Iraq
- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
-
- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
- Play Can you predict profit warnings?
- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
- Play New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
- Play Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: We are bringing Manchester United back to where they belong
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic won Manchester United the ELF cup on 26 February, after netting a 87th minute winner against Southampton. Ibrahimovic scored two goals in the final, taking his tally for the season up to 26 goals in all competitions. Southampton fought bravely, looking the better of the two sides and coming back from 2-0 down to two all before the Swedes late header. Ibrahimovic, 35, joined United in the summer on a one-year deal, with an option to extend his stay at Old Trafford for a second season.
Most popular