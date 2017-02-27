Zlatan Ibrahimovic: We are bringing Manchester United back to where they belong

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic won Manchester United the ELF cup on 26 February, after netting a 87th minute winner against Southampton. Ibrahimovic scored two goals in the final, taking his tally for the season up to 26 goals in all competitions. Southampton fought bravely, looking the better of the two sides and coming back from 2-0 down to two all before the Swedes late header. Ibrahimovic, 35, joined United in the summer on a one-year deal, with an option to extend his stay at Old Trafford for a second season.