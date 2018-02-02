Shah Rukh Khan, who will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, decided to take the film's leading ladies on a cycle rickshaw ride at a location which supposedly looks like one of the popular bazaars in Jaipur.

SRK, who is quite active on social media platforms, took to Twitter to share the happy-go-lucky image where the superstar is seen peddling the cycle while the two hotties are seen flashing their million dollar smiles. The trio was dressed in white and a pair of denims in the photograph.

Shah Rukh Khan's Zero has been creating a huge buzz ever since the project was announced. While fans are aware that Shah Rukh plays a small man in the movie, further details about the film have been kept under wraps by the makers.

However, a source close to the film has recently revealed that not just SRK, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma too have special roles. Katrina is a drunkard and battles alcoholism while Anushka plays a struggling scientist.

Shah Rukh Khan has surprised us all with his dwarf avatar in the teaser of his upcoming movie Zero. As this is the first time that SRK played such a character, Katrina Kaif, who plays one of the female lead roles in Zero, recently revealed that the film was initially supposed to have a completely different story, title and star cast.

This is the second time that SRK and Katrina will be seen sharing screen space. Earlier the two had worked together in Jab Tak Hain Jaan. An interesting aspect is Zero also features Anushka Sharma, who was also part of Jab Tak Hain Jaan.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film is set to release on December 21, 2018.