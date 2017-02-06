Zee Rishtey Awards is one of the most-awaited annual TV awards that honour talents from the telly world. The award ceremony was held in Mumbai on Sunday, February 5, and saw the presence of several biggies from the television industry.

It was a star-studded affair and some of the viewers' favourite stars took to the stage and mesmerised the audiences with their sizzling performances. Kumkum Bhagya stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha, Bramharakshas jodi Krystle Dsouza and Ahem Sharma, Naagin 2 actor Karanvir Bohra, Vin Rana and others were among the celebs who set the stage on fire. The ceremony will be telecast on Zee TV soon.

According to a Filmy Beat report, Zee TV's most popular show Kumkum Bhagya, grabbed the maximum awards (Best Jodi, Best Bahu and Favourite Kirdar) at the award ceremony followed by fairly new show Woh Apna Sa.

Zee TV surprised everyone by presenting a special award to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which airs on its arch rival channel Star Plus. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who plays the lead role in the show, took to her Instagram page to post a picture along with a caption that read: "Thanks for this award to #YehHaiMohabbatein #ZeeRishteyAwards. It was a great surprise for us. #RishtonKiParakh Award." Colors TV's Shakti also won an award.

Check out the winners' list of Zee Rishtey Awards 2016 below:

Best Jodi: Sriti-Shabbir (Kumkum Bhagya)

Favorite Bahu & Favourite Kirdar: Sriti (Kumkum Bhagya)

Rishton Ki Parakh Award: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Naya Sadasya Award: Disha Parmar (Woh Apna Sa)

Favourite Father: Kiran Kumar (Sanyukt)

Zee Rishtey Award Social Swagger of the year: Krystle Dsouza

Woh Apna Sa actors Sudeep Sahir and Ridhi Dogra, Shakti actress Kamya Punjabi, Mouli Ganguly of Jamai Raja, Eisha Singh of Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani fame too bagged an award at the ceremony.