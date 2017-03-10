Zee Cine Awards 2017 is set to honour the talents of Bollywood and entertain viewers with some amazing dance performances and of course, a lot of humour.

Zee Cine Awards 2017: Sultan, Airlift in race; Dangal finds no place; here's nominations list

The glittery annual award night will see a series of Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan and Sunny Leone taking the stage to mesmerise viewers with their dance moves. The rehearsals for the award ceremony have been going on in full swing.

Sunny will set the stage on fire by dancing to the tunes of her hit item number, Laila Main Laila from Raees. Alia is all set to groove on Deepika Padukone's Balam Pichkari song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Salman's performance will be the showstopper at the Zee Cine Awards 2017. Reports have been doing the rounds that Katrina Kaif was supposed perform on some of her chartbusters along with Salman, but had to opt out due to a injury. Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to have given her nod and will be seen taking the centre stage post embracing motherhood.

Meanwhile, Salman's Sultan has bagged as many as nine nominations in the prestigious award ceremony. Akshay Kumar's Airlift has been nominated for Best Film, Best Story, Best Actor and other technical awards categories.

The jury panel of Zee Cine Awards 2017 includes renowned personalities from the film industry including Boney Kapoor, Tigmanshu Dhulia, playback singer Kavita Krishnamurti and others.

Zee Cine Awards 2017 will be held on Saturday, March 11 at Reliance Jio Gardens in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, and will be aired on television on Saturday, April 1 at 7.30 pm on Zee Cinema.

Check out some of the sneak peek of Bollywood stars rehearsing for Zee Cine Awards 2017: