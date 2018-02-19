Hate Story 3 actress Zareen Khan is no stranger to social media trolls and nasty comments. From getting body-shamed to being criticised for her bold roles, she has always been at the receiving end.

But this time around, the tables were turned when Zareen recently got a chance to go face-to-face with a man who has been constantly trolling her on social media.

From calling her a whore to sending her rape threats, the man had been bombarding her Instagram photos with inappropriate comments.

And all hell broke loose when Zareen Khan confronted the man. She lost her calm after seeing him standing in front of her.

"You definitely don't respect your parents. Have you gone totally mad? What are you? Who knows you? Shall I slap you right here right now? Did you see my hand? It's bigger than your face. You won't be aware of the whereabouts of your jaw after I slap you hard," Zareen lashed out at the guy who sent her rape threats on social media.

All this happened in an upcoming episode of MTV Troll Police which is being hosted by Rannvijay Singha.

Watch the video here:

Zareen had approached MTV to be a part of their new show after watching an episode with actress Taapsee Pannu.

"I have seen Taapsee's 'MTV Troll Police' episode. I feel this is a great initiative and a great thing that MTV has come up with to help people who are targeted without any reason. There is a certain section of people in our society who hide behind the anonymity of Internet and troll people like me," said Zareen, who made her Bollywood debut with Veer opposite Salman Khan.

Zareen Khan says that she is also glad that her mother is not on social media as she will get disturbed with the way she gets trolled.

"Trolls don't realise that whatever they write not only affects us but also affects our family and friends. I am very thankful for the fact that my mother is not on social media because such bad and abusive comments would definitely disturb her," Zareen said in a statement.

"Such kind of people are a threat to either themselves or the entire society because they do not realise how their actions affect others. That's the reason I have come on 'MTV Troll Police'. I want to know if my biggest trolls have the courage to face me and say the same things on my face," she added.

Zareen was surprised to see that her biggest troll was just 23 years old. "The world is his oyster now. He should concentrate on his life but instead what he is doing is criminal level trolling. I feel sorry for him," she said.

She also has a subtle warning for all trolls. "In the world of social media, no one can hide. The power of social media is so strong that you will be tracked."

(With IANS Inputs)