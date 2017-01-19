Well, we weren't expecting this, were we? I mean, if Yuvraj Singh's return to the India cricket team after a long hiatus was not big news enough, the sizzling southpaw from Punjab showed once more on Thursday why he should be worthy of dominating the headlines!

India vs England 2nd ODI Live Blog

Yuvraj got his maiden 150 runs in his ODI career for the first time, at the age of 35, during the India vs England 2nd ODI, being played in Cuttack.

Not only did we get to witness the magic from Yuvraj, we also got to witness one of the most legendary partnerships in India cricket history rekindle. Yes, the one between MS Dhoni and Yuvraj.

While Yuvraj scored his highest ever ODI total, MS Dhoni crossed 4000 runs and officially became the only second Indian batsman to score as many runs in the ODIs. He is second in the list behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar!

The duo of Dhoni and Yuvraj cooked up a mammoth 256-run partnership in the fourth wicket and instantly, made the biggest news of the day. Plenty of reactions followed...

Individual scores

Yuvraj Singh: Out (150 runs from 127 balls)

MS Dhoni: Out (134 runs off 122 balls)

Reactions

Parthiv Patel: What a player!!! what an innings!!! good things happen to good people...salute to Yuvraj Singh.

Shah Rukh Khan: So good to see Yuvraj & Dhoni play as they r doing. Really Sheron ka zamaana hota hai...

Mohammad Kaif: Nostalgic to watch this partnership of Yuvraj Singh and Dhoni again. The 2011 winning moment partnership.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Since 1999, Sachin Tendulkar was the only Indian batsman to score ODI centuries over the age of 35. Today, Yuvi & Dhoni joined the club!

Preity Zinta: Yeahhhhh !! So proud of Yuvraj for crossing 100 runs & still going strong



Today: 19th Jan 2017

- Yuvraj Scored ODI Century after five years

- Dhoni Scored ODI Century after four years. pic.twitter.com/BJGqmS7GNi — RajnikantV/sCIDJokes (@RVCJ_FB) January 19, 2017