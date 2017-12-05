If you are one of those social media users, who spend hours on YouTube watching videos and are quick to differentiate between what is authentic and what is fake and what exactly can be considered inappropriate keeping in mind everyone's taste, why not make money out of it? The video-sharing website has said that it plans to hire 10,000 people who will review the content on YouTube so that they comply with the company policies.

The Google-owned site has made this decision after several inappropriate videos have popped up on the site in the recent past, leading to YouTube losing a lot of advertisers. In addition, parents have also lashed out at the brand for carrying violent and inappropriate content unfit for children.

YouTube chief executive officer Susan Wojcicki said that while the site's open functioning has helped many, it also has a flipside, which is causing issues not just to the site but its viewers as well. She said the site was now taking action "because it is the right thing to do."

"I've seen how our open platform has been a force for creativity, learning and access to information. I've seen how activists have used it to advocate for social change, mobilize protests, and document war crimes," she said in a blogpost. "But I've also seen up-close that there can be another, more troubling, side of YouTube's openness. I've seen how some bad actors are exploiting our openness to mislead, manipulate, harass or even harm."

After complaints from advertisers and other viewers, YouTube is said to have pulled down 150,000 videos and disabled comments for over 625,000 videos. The California-based firm also said that it had disabled the accounts of hundreds of users for posting "predatory comments on videos featuring minors."

Apart from bringing 10,000 moderators onboard, the video-sharing site has also put machine learning technology, which will flag inappropriate content for the human moderators to review.

Here's what Wojcicki had to say about YouTube's content and how the firm plans to tackle online violence and extremism.

More people reviewing more content

Human reviewers remain essential to both removing content and training machine learning systems because human judgment is critical to making contextualized decisions on content. Since June, our trust and safety teams have manually reviewed nearly 2 million videos for violent extremist content, helping train our machine-learning technology to identify similar videos in the future. We are also taking aggressive action on comments, launching new comment moderation tools and in some cases shutting down comments altogether. In the last few weeks we've used machine learning to help human reviewers find and terminate hundreds of accounts and shut down hundreds of thousands of comments. Our teams also work closely with NCMEC, the IWF, and other child safety organizations around the world to report predatory behavior and accounts to the correct law enforcement agencies. We will continue the significant growth of our teams into next year, with the goal of bringing the total number of people across Google working to address content that might violate our policies to over 10,000 in 2018.

Apart from this YouTube CEO also explained that the firm understands the advertisers' concerns regarding the inappropriate content on the site and has formulated new policies to tackle the issue. "We want advertisers to have peace of mind that their ads are running alongside content that reflects their brand's values. Equally, we want to give creators confidence that their revenue won't be hurt by the actions of bad actors," she said.