A youth died during clashes between security forces and students in Batamaloo area of Kashmir on Saturday after matters escalated when students pelted stones on vehicles of armed forces parked 200 meters away from a college in Pulwama.

The deceased was a 19-year-old boy, identified as Sajad Hussain Sheikh of Chandoosa Baramulla, who lived in Batamaloo. At least 54 others were injured in clashes between the forces and students in Pulwama on Saturday. The use of excessive force has been criticised by many inside and outside Kashmir.

The clashes between the two groups spread to the rest of the area after the armed forces fired back at the protesting students. Sheikh was among a group of youths who hurled stones at vehicles of 38 battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) that was travelling through the Batamaloo-Tengpora road on Saturday.

The batallion opened fire at the youths, which led to the death of Sheikh. Two others were injured, according to local media. The 19-year-old was taken to the SMHS hospital but he was declared brought dead.

The youth received firearm injury in the dead, Dr Nazir Choudhary told a local newspaper.

The situation in Batamaloo worsened after the news of the youth's death spread in the area. Massive clashes took place between the locals and the government forces at Batamaloo's main square.

"It was just mild stone-pelting by the boys," a witness and a resident of Batamaloo told Kashmir Reader. "Even the use of pellets would have been excessive use of force by soldiers. It came as a shock that bullets were fired to chase away a few stone-pelters."

A police document said that would investigating the death of the 19-year-old man.

"Police are collecting the details and looking into the circumstances under which a person identified as Sajad Hussain Sheikh of Chandoosa Baramulla, at present (resident of) SD Colony Srinagar, got killed. The district police administration Srinagar has informed that there was no deployment in the area. The matter is being investigated," the police statement said.

Army chief Bipin Rawat met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Sunday regarding the current state of strife in Kashmir.