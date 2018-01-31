The ubiquitous Google Assistant voice-command feature found on all Android phones (running v5.0 OS and later) finally supports world's fourth most widely spoken language -- Hindi.

But the Hindi support is kind of half-baked; unlike English, users can only use certain direct phrases. For instance, it only works when the language is set as 'English (India)' and if you have turned on Hindi as your primary interface language on your Android phone, it won't take any commands in the native language.

Furthermore, Google Assistant doesn't respond to typed transcription (hinglish) too.

International Business Times India reached out to Google spokesperson for a comment and we have been told that Hindi support for Google Assistant is not officially launched. Currently, it is available on Allo messaging app only.

What's promising is that the company will be offering full-fledged Hindi support for Google Assistant along with other regional vernaculars such as Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, among others in coming months.

"The Google Assistant on Android phones and iPhones is currently available in English in India, built for English input but supporting a few selected Hindi queries. While we've launched the Hindi Google Assistant on Allo, it's not available on phones yet. We are looking to bring the Assistant experience to more Indian languages over time," Google spokesperson told IBTimes India.

