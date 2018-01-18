Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with a new song titled "Chhote Chhote Peg" from the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The rapper/composer has yet again chosen the path of remixes, and reprised the popular song "Tote Tote Ho Gaya" by Hans Raj Hans.

Honey recently made a comeback with the song titled "Dil Chori" — another remixed song whose original was in Punjabi — from the same film, and now the musician has released the new track "Chhote Chhote Peg".

Both the original Punjabi tracks are quite popular, but Honey's remixed version of the latest track has received a mixed response.

Although most of Honey's fans have liked the new version of the Punjabi song, it lacks the spirit of the original track, and somehow messes up the flavour of Hans Raj Hans' song. The lyrics of the new track appear a little weird at certain points. However, the music of the song is just apt to make it a party anthem.

While Honey takes the credit for the song's lyrics and music, Neha Kakkar and Navraj Hans lend their voice to the track, backed by Honey's rapping. The party song is picturised on Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh.

The trio is seen gulping whiskey and sharing some sizzling romance. It is a typical Honey Singh song involving alcohol, party and girls.

Honey was away from the action for quite some time. The popular rapper has made a comeback to music with the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety soundtrack. Most of his fans are impressed by his comeback, calling his latest two songs "chartbusters."

