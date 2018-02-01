Mahindra and Mahindra, India's home-grown UV maker, never ceases to surprise us. And from auto enthusiast's worldview, the company only seems to grow. Just when we thought it has given the Auto Expo a wide berth, here comes the news that its convertible SUV concept will be a head-turner at its stall at Auto Expo 2018.

Yes, we are talking of a drop-top SUV concept from Mahindra! Surprised? We are not. Recall at Auto Expo 2016, Mahindra treated visitors to an XUV Aero concept and Halo electric supercar in 2014. So this time, a convertible SUV concept that comes as a welcome surprise.

While it is not clear as of now whether the convertible SUV concept will ever make it to the production, the folks at AutocarIndia have managed to get some bits of information on the new SUV concept. According to the sources privy to the developments, the new drop-top SUV concept will be based on the TUV300 platform and falls under sub-4-meter bracket. Little else is known about the model as of now. However, word has it that the convertible SUV could get upgraded version of 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, mHawk 100 diesel engine, which in its current form churns out 101hp and 240Nm of torque.

Although the idea of convertible SUV from TUV300 does not make a sound judgment, well, you can never put your hands on the pulse of Mahindra. They may just spring another surprise on this too. More details awaited at the Auto Expo 2018 in February.

Besides this, Mahindra is also expected to debut its new MPV codenamed U321 at the auto show along with the compact SUV codenamed S201. Mahindra U321 will be pitted against Toyota Innova Crysta while the S201 will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and others in its segment. Both the compact SUV and the MPV of Mahindra are expected to be launched in India by the end of 2018.