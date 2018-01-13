Seems like the makers of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein are on a mission to regain the show's lost Television Rating Points (TRPs). After the dramatic and much hyped death sequence of Ishita, played by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, the show makers have come up with another interesting twist in the storyline.

This time, Divyanka will be seen in a new avatar – a Haryanvi village girl – to get the truth of Simmi.

A picture of the actress in her Haryanvi look has surfaced where she is seen dressed like a villager, wearing a nose ring and silver bangles. Divyanka looks unrecognisable in the picture.

For the uninitiated, the Bhalla family is going through a tough time where they are facing property issues. Ishita, on the other hand, is on a mission to unveil Simmi and Param's truth.

Coming to the TRPs chart, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein topped the ratings two weeks ago owing to the dramatic death sequence of Ishita. It beat Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya that were ruling the TRP charts for many months. However, in the next week, the show toppled again.

Interestingly, the sequence which placed the show on top was also trolled on Twitter. Many called the scene illogical. The scene showed doctors assuming a poisoned and paralysed Ishita to be dead and plan to conduct autopsy while she continues to scream in her mind not to hurt her.

In other news, Divyanka can rightly be called the queen of television with over six million followers on Instagram, which is the highest for any Indian TV actor. She took a break from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein recently to celebrate her 33rd birthday on December 14 in Thailand along with Vivek. The much-in-love couple made the most out of their trip and were sharing pictures from Phuket.