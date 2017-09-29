Yamaha India has commenced the deliveries of Fazer 25, the new quarter-litre motorcycle, in some of the cities a month after the launch of the model in the country. Yamaha Fazer 25 was launched on August 21 with a price tag of Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The deliveries of Yamaha Fazer 25, the new sports tourer, has begun in a phased manner and will be expanded to other cities in the coming days. The new Fazer 25 is powered by a 249 cc air-cooled 4-stroke 2-valve single cylinder unit that does duty in FZ25.

It develops 19 bhp of power at 8,000 rpm and maximum torque of 20 Nm at 6,000 rpm in FZ25. The mill comes mated to a five-speed transmission. The new motorcycle has a kerb weight of 154 kg and offers fuel tank capacity of 14 litres. It claims to offer a mileage of 43kmpl.

The bike gets a telescopic front forks and monoshock unit in the rear, similar to the FZ25. The tourer motorcycle also shares 282mm disc brake at the front and 220mm disc on the rear. It runs on 11/80 R17 section tyre at the front and a meaty 140/70 R17 section rear tyre at the rear. It also features the same instrument cluster as that of FZ25. The Yamaha Fazer 25 misses out on ABS.

Offered in two dual-tone colour options -- Soulful Cyan - Grey and blue and Rhythmic Red - Red and Gold, the new Fazer 25 is the full-faired model of the naked FZ25 features the LED headlight and an LCD instrument cluster and split seats.