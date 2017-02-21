After making her big international debut, Deepika Padukone is now winning millions of hearts in China with her first Hollywood movie xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, which released at the Chinese box office in February.

The xXx: Return of Xander Cage may have underperformed at the North American box office, but the film has smashed records at the Chinese box office, which is making us believe that China fell in love with our Bollywood leggy lass.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage, also starring Vin Diesel in the lead role, has taken Chinese box office by storm and is dominating the ticket windows even after the second weekend. xXx: Return of Xander Cage earned $134 million after the second weekend from China. The two-weekend collection of xXx from China is much higher than its North America's overall earnings ($41.4 million).

Deepika-Vin starrer xXx has become 2017's biggest grosser and is also beating the newcomers, Sing and Oscar-nominated La La Land at the Chinese box office. The film is running well in the neighbouring country because of Vin and Chinese superstars Donnie Yen and Kris Wu, but one cannot ignore the Bollywood diva.

xXx is Deepika's second release in China, after her Bollywood movie Happy New Year, which smashed box office records when released in China in 2015. She also has a huge fan following in the neighbouring country, thanks to her Bollywood films.

Recently, she created quite a stir when she made her debut on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo to promote her film xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. And now, she is all set to feature in an Indo-China love story starring Chinese actor Deng Chao and helmed by Sidharth Anand.