Xiaomi Redmi 4 Review

The recently unveiled Xiaomi Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite are all set to go on sale in India on Wednesday. Both the devices will be available on Mi.com and Amazon at 12 pm.

Redmi Y1 is the top-end model of the two devices. It sports a 5.5-inch HD screen with 2.5D curved glass cover on top and on the metal-clad back, it houses 13MP camera on the top left corner with LED flash and a fingerprint sensor in the middle.

Under-the-hood, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core with 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, 2+1 hybrid dual-SIM tray with microSD card slot and a 3,080mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for a whole day.

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 seriesKVN Rohit/ IBTimes India

The key aspect of Redmi Y1 is the front camera. It boasts feature-rich 16MP snapper with dedicated LED flash support to snap a good quality photo under low-light condition. It also comes with 36 smart Beautify profiles, Video call with real-time beautify, ƒ/2.0 large aperture, Selfie countdown and Face recognition feature. It comes in two configurations—3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage—for Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively.

Redmi Y1
Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Y1 Lite goes on sale in India: Price and specs detailsTwitter/Redmi India

On the other hand, Redmi Y1 Lite, though it looks a bit similar to the standard Redmi Y1 version, it differs three key aspects. It sports same 5.5-inch HD screen, but lacks 2.5D glass coating on top. Also, it comes with sub-par Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core and 5MP front camera. Rest of the specifications remains same as the Redmi Y1. It costs Rs 6,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 back camera boasts 13MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, HDR, full HD video recording capability and moreKVN Rohit/ IBTimes India

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite:

Models Redmi Y1 Redmi Y1 Lite
Display 5.5-inch HD (1280x720p) screen with 2.5D curved glass cover
  • Up to 450-nits brightness
  • 1000:1 contrast ratio
  • 72% NTSC colour gamut
  • Night display mode
  • Reading mode

Colour temperature adjustment option

 5.5-inch HD (1280x720p) screen
  • Up to 450-nits brightness
  • 1000:1 contrast ratio
  • 72% NTSC colour gamut
  • Night display mode
  • Reading mode
  • Colour temperature adjustment option
OS Android Nougat-based MIUI 8.5 (MIUI 9 update coming soon ) Android Nougat-based MIUI 8.5 (MIUI 9 update coming soon )
Processor 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core
GPU Adreno 505 500MHz Adreno 308
RAM 3GB/4GB 2GB
Storage 32GB/64GB + expandable up to 128GB (VFAT format) 16GB + expandable up to 128GB (VFAT format)
Camera
  • Main: 13MP camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), Low light enhancement, HDR, Panorama, Burst mode, Face recognition, Real-time filters, full HD video recording
  • Front: 16MP camera with dedicated LED flash support, 36 smart Beautify profiles, Video call with real-time beautify, ƒ/2.0 large aperture, Selfie countdown, Face recognition
  • Main: 13MP camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), Low light enhancement, HDR, Panorama, Burst mode, Face recognition, Real-time filters, full HD video recording
  • Front: 5MP camera with 36 smart Beautify profiles, Video call with real-time beautify, ƒ/2.0 large aperture, Selfie countdown, Face recognition
Battery 3080mAh(typ) / 3000mAh(min)*
  • Talk time: 32hrs
  • Video playback: 10hrs
  • Gaming: 12hrs
  • Navigation: 15hrs
  • Audio playback: 75hrs
  • Reading time: 21hrs
  • Standby time: 10days
 3080mAh(typ) / 3000mAh(min)*
  • Talk time: 35hrs
  • Video playback: 11hrs
  • Gaming: 16hrs
  • Navigation: 15hrs
  • Audio playback: 92hrs
  • Reading time: 20hrs
  • Standby time: 11days
Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE)
Add-ons 2+1 Hybrid SIM tray (Nano 4G + Nano 3G/2G + microSD), fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (801.11 b/g/n), micro USB port, AGPS/GLONASS 2+1 Hybrid SIM tray (Nano 4G + Nano 3G/2G + microSD), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (801.11 b/g/n), micro USB port, AGPS/GLONASS
Dimensions 153 x 76.2 x 7.7 mm 153 x 76.2 x 7.55 mm
Weight 153g 150g
Colour Gold and Dark Grey Gold and Dark Grey
Price
  • 3GB RAM + 32GB storage: Rs. 8,999
  • 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage: Rs. 10,999
 2GB RAM + 16GB storage: Rs. 6,999