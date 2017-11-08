The recently unveiled Xiaomi Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite are all set to go on sale in India on Wednesday. Both the devices will be available on Mi.com and Amazon at 12 pm.

Redmi Y1 is the top-end model of the two devices. It sports a 5.5-inch HD screen with 2.5D curved glass cover on top and on the metal-clad back, it houses 13MP camera on the top left corner with LED flash and a fingerprint sensor in the middle.

Under-the-hood, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core with 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, 2+1 hybrid dual-SIM tray with microSD card slot and a 3,080mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for a whole day.

The key aspect of Redmi Y1 is the front camera. It boasts feature-rich 16MP snapper with dedicated LED flash support to snap a good quality photo under low-light condition. It also comes with 36 smart Beautify profiles, Video call with real-time beautify, ƒ/2.0 large aperture, Selfie countdown and Face recognition feature. It comes in two configurations—3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage—for Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively.

On the other hand, Redmi Y1 Lite, though it looks a bit similar to the standard Redmi Y1 version, it differs three key aspects. It sports same 5.5-inch HD screen, but lacks 2.5D glass coating on top. Also, it comes with sub-par Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core and 5MP front camera. Rest of the specifications remains same as the Redmi Y1. It costs Rs 6,999.

Stay tuned. We will be posting the complete review of Xiaomi Redmi Y1 in a couple of weeks. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on Xiaomi products.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite: