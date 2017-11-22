The long-rumoured Redmi Note 5 has finally leaked in raw images revealing the device's much-talked design language.

Previous reports indicated that Redmi Note 5 will have a big upgrade in terms of exterior looks over its predecessor Redmi Note 4 and the leaked image on Weibo has proved that the new device will boast the 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) FullView screen with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Also read: Xiaomi launches 'Made in India' Mi Power Bank 2i series; price, specs

With this bezel-less design, users will be able to enjoy immersive cinematic viewing experience on the budget phones, which was initially available in premium top-end phones.

The photo also reveals that the new Redmi Note 5 will feature 4,000mAh battery, 12MP camera, latest MIUI 9 (with Android 7.1.1 Nougat), 64GB internal storage, but sadly, it will still come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, same as seen in the Redmi Note 4.

Many believe this might just be a prototype, as phone-makers, particularly Xiaomi conduct on several variants of the same phone on different chipsets with varying RAM and storage capacities to find the best configuration that delivers good performance. It would be wise for Xiaomi to go for the new Snapdragon 630 series seen in the Moto X4, or else the company risk backlash from fans for using one generation old chipset in the new product.

Redmi Note 4 had made its debut in January 2017 and if Xiaomi follows same release pattern, it has more than one month to finalise the product configuration and start mass production ahead of launch.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on Xiaomi products.