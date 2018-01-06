Xiaomi is continuing its upbeat pace even as it enters 2018, or at least that's what the rumours are pointing at.

One of the hottest topics involving Xiaomi is the impending launch of the Redmi Note 5, which gains much of its popularity from its predecessor Redmi Note 4 due to its immense success in India and abroad.

As rumours keep flowing in about the new budget premium smartphone, excitement keeps building up among fans. And the latest leak should boost that built-up enthusiasm for the upcoming launch of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5.

Slashleaks has shared a Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 render that makes the device look so good it might actually be worth waiting for its arrival. The bezels, in particular, have been trimmed significantly to make room for a large, well-rounded display. The top bezel is just about the width to accommodate important sensors and an earpiece, and there are no physical buttons anywhere around the display area.

The rear design of the Redmi Note 5 is also seen in the leaked image, which confirms vertically-placed dual sensors and a fingerprint scanner just below. The rear portion has a metallic design, which is natural considering its predecessor had the same material. The power button and the volume controls are placed on the right and the SIM card tray will take the left position.

This isn't the first time Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has appeared in the wild. From the same source, a leak had shown live images of the Redmi Note 5 with a similar design with a white front panel instead of black. The outlining of the display was practically unseen.

The consistency of the leaks suggesting the Redmi Note 5 to have a massive redesign only means that fans are in for a huge treat. Earlier rumours have also revealed possible features that the Redmi Note 5 will offer at launch.

The handset is expected to have a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 12MP dual camera sensors on the back, a 5MP front-snapper, and a Snapdragon 632 octa-core chipset paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage options. The Redmi Note 5 might arrive with Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 and later get updated to Android 8.0 Oreo.

A recent leak about the Redmi Note 5 also revealed that the handset would be priced higher than its predecessor at around Rs 15,600 (¥1,599). In comparison, the Redmi Note 4 was launched in India starting at Rs 9,999.

If the most recent predictions about the phone are correct, fans may have to wait until the second quarter of this year to get some official information about the handset.